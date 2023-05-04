Pakistan, China’s participation at SCO foreign ministers' meeting in India a sign of reduced tensions: Experts

NEW DELHI: The participation of Pakistan and China at a foreign ministers’ meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) this week is seen as a sign of reduced tensions with host nation India, said observers.

This comes as India’s relations with both neighbours have hit a new low in the past few years.

Foreign ministers from countries in the SCO group will be meeting in India's western state of Goa on Friday (May 5), with regional peace and cooperation expected to be on the agenda. India, China and Pakistan are among eight member states of the SCO.

Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang will be among those attending the summit.