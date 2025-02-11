Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service awaits approval to operate in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Food delivery worker Muhammad Asghar has been hit hard by Pakistan’s repeated internet disruptions.

The 50-year-old relies on his phone to receive delivery orders from restaurants.

But when there is no internet, orders are missed, he told CNA.

“Without the internet, we cannot work,” said the sole breadwinner in a family of four.

“The restaurant refuses to take the order back if we can't deliver on time. In such cases, our company sometimes unfairly imposes the loss incurred on us.”

He is not alone in his woes. Pakistan has one of the slowest internet speeds globally.