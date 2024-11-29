Traumatised on public transport: Women in Pakistan experience harassment on their daily commutes

ISLAMABAD: Ms Amna Hafeez depends on a van service to take her from where she lives in the outskirts of Pakistan capital Islamabad to her office.

The journey is steeped in anxiety for the 23-year-old sales representative.

While there are seats designated for women, drivers and conductors frequently disregard them, overcrowding the vehicles and forcing women to squeeze among male passengers.

"When there aren't enough female passengers on the route, they try to fit 10 to 12 male passengers on the same bus,” Ms Hafeez told CNA.

The service, run by independent operators, goes to areas where public transportation is not available.