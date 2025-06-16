Pakistan shuts border with Iran as Tehran trades strikes with Israel

QUETTA, Pakistan: Pakistan has closed all its border crossings with neighbouring Iran for an indefinite period, provincial officials said on Monday (Jun 16), as Israel and Iran trade intense strikes and threaten further attacks.

"Border facilities in all five districts - Chaghi, Washuk, Panjgur, Kech and Gwadar - have been suspended," Qadir Bakhsh Pirkani, a senior official in Balochistan province, which borders Iran, told AFP.

Crossing into Iran "has been suspended until further notice", said Atta ul Munim, an official at one of the crossings in Chaghi district.

However, there was "no ban on trade" activities at the border and Pakistani nationals needing to return to their country from Iran can cross, he added.

"We're expecting around 200 Pakistani students coming today," Atta said.

On Sunday, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said 450 Pakistani pilgrims were evacuated from Iran, with more to follow, as well as from Iraq - the two countries hosting the holiest sites in Shiite Islam.