Palau seeks more US patrols of its waters after Chinese incursions

TOKYO: The Pacific island nation of Palau has asked the United States to step up patrols of its waters after several recent incursions by Chinese vessels into its exclusive economic zone, President Surangel Whipps Jr told Reuters in an interview.

Whipps Jr. said he would also welcome a bigger US military presence in the country, with troops stationed alongside existing coastguard and civil action teams, as Washington and Beijing vie for influence in the strategic region.

"No matter what, we're going to be in the centre of whatever's happening, so it's important that we're protected," Whipps Jr said during a visit to Tokyo on Wednesday (Jun 14), adding that "to get peace, you have to project strength".

The Pentagon and China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Palau, as well as the Pacific island states of Micronesia and the Marshall islands, have decades-old pacts with Washington whereby the US retains responsibility for their defence and provides economic assistance - a legacy that has its roots in World War Two.

China has also been seeking to bolster its security presence in the Pacific, and last year penned a security pact with the Solomon Islands that alarmed the US, Australia and New Zealand. Washington struck a defence cooperation agreement with Papua New Guinea in May.

Palau identified Chinese vessels in its waters as recently as last month, when a ship appeared to be surveying an area near fibre optic cables vital to the country's communications, Whipps Jr said.

He said he would raise the issue of the incursions at the regional Pacific Islands Forum leaders meeting in November. The group has previously said they would take a united position on dealing with major powers, and last year rejected a push by China to sign a security and trade deal with 10 of its 18 members.