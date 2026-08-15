US wants Netanyahu to condemn settler siege in Palestinian village, officials say

QUSRA, West Bank: The United States wants Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to publicly condemn militant settlers who have besieged Palestinians in their homes in the occupied West Bank, US and Israeli officials said on Friday (Aug 14), as settlers pressured residents by pitching a new tent before Israeli soldiers arrived and it was taken down.

Settlers have been encircling homes in Qusra for almost a week after cutting off water and electricity, trapping Palestinians in an area where rights groups say settlers are mounting a concerted effort to seize more land, further eating into territory where Palestinians aim to establish a state.

Their actions have drawn public US criticism: the US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee - a strong supporter of Jewish settlement in the West Bank - on Thursday condemned settlers besieging a Palestinian home as "Israeli terrorists".

A US official and an Israeli official said on Friday White House officials are pressing Netanyahu to publicly condemn the settlers' actions.

Washington began to protest after learning that the home of a Palestinian-American was among those targeted, said the two officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe sensitive discussions, of which they had knowledge.

“A stable West Bank keeps Israel secure and is in line with this administration’s goal to achieve peace in the region," a White House official said in a statement to Reuters on Friday.

Netanyahu has not commented on the siege in Qusra and his office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.