Palestinians cast ballots in first elections since Gaza war

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Palestinians in the West Bank and a central area of Gaza cast their ballots in municipal elections on Saturday (Apr 25) in the first vote since the Gaza war, marked by a narrow political field and widespread disillusionment.

Nearly 1.5 million people are registered to vote in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, as well as 70,000 people in Gaza's Deir el-Balah area, according to the Ramallah-based Central Elections Commission.

AFP footage from Al-Bireh in the West Bank and Deir el-Balah in Gaza showed election officials in polling stations as Palestinians came to vote.

An AFP journalist visiting stations in the West Bank said turnout was low during the morning, while a number of foreign diplomats conducted monitoring visits.

The elections commission said late morning that turnout stood at 15 per cent.

Most of the electoral lists are aligned with President Mahmud Abbas's secular-nationalist Fatah party or feature candidates running as independents.

There are no lists affiliated with Fatah's arch-rival Hamas, which controls nearly half of the Gaza Strip.

In most cities, Fatah-backed tickets will run against independent lists headed by candidates from factions such as the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (Marxist-Leninist).

"We must see change every four years through elections ... We can't change the situation but we hope to replace people ... people who might be better and help develop the community," said Khalid Eid, 55, after he voted in Al-Bireh.

Some aspiring candidates complained that they were prevented from participating, including the head of one list, Mohammad Dweikat, of Nablus, who told AFP that some candidates on his ticket were detained until the end of the registration period.

Nablus is expected to see its first woman mayor elected in the absence of competing lists.