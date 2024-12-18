Palestinian families sue US government over military aid to Israel

WASHINGTON: Five Palestinian families on Tuesday (Dec 17) sued the State Department over Washington's billions in military aid to Israel, demanding the enforcement of US rules to curb arms flows due to allegations of human rights abuses.

The complaint, filed on Tuesday and to which the State Department has 60 days to respond, calls for the implementation of the so-called Leahy Law, which the plaintiffs and rights group say Israel has been illegally exempted from.

The law prohibits the provision of security assistance to units facing credible allegations of human rights abuses.

Since the start of Israel's war against Hamas in October 2023, the United States has enacted legislation to provide more than US$12.5 billion in direct military aid to its strategic ally.