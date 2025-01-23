Palestinian official says hundreds leave Jenin as Israel presses raid

JENIN, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian official said hundreds of people began leaving their homes in a flashpoint area of the occupied West Bank on Thursday (Jan 23) as Israeli forces pressed a deadly operation.

The Israeli military launched the raid in the Jenin area, a hotbed of Palestinian militancy, days into a ceasefire in the war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the objective of the operation, dubbed "Iron Wall", is to "eradicate terrorism" in the area.

He linked the operation to a broader strategy of countering Iran "wherever it sends its arms - in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen" and the West Bank.

The Israeli government has accused Iran, which supports armed groups across the Middle East, including Hamas in Gaza, of attempting to funnel weapons and funds to militants in the occupied Palestinian territory.

"Hundreds of camp residents have begun leaving after the Israeli army, using loudspeakers on drones and military vehicles, ordered them to evacuate the camp," Jenin governor Kamal Abu al-Rub told AFP.

The Israeli army said it was "unaware of any evacuation orders for residents in Jenin as of now".

Since it began on Tuesday, the operation has killed at least 12 Palestinians and wounded 40 more, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

"There are dozens of camp residents who have begun to leave," Jenin resident Salim Saadi said.

"The army is in front of my house. They could enter at any moment."

Israeli forces have also detained several Palestinians from the Jenin area, with an AFP photographer seeing a row of blindfolded men in white jumpsuits being transported out of the West Bank.