Israel forces kill Palestinian teenager in Bethlehem

RAMALLAH: Israeli forces killed a teenager in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Tuesday (Jan 3), the Palestinian health ministry reported, as Israel said police officers fired on people throwing Molotov cocktails.



The health ministry announced "the death of the child Adam Essam Shaker Ayyad, 15, with a bullet in the chest fired by the occupation soldiers during the aggression on Bethlehem at dawn today".



Israel's military said rocks and Molotov cocktails were thrown at border police officers during an operation in Bethlehem's Dheisheh refugee camp.



"The forces fired toward Molotov cocktails (sic) hurlers who risked their lives, hits were identified," the army said in a statement.



The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported that clashes erupted when Israeli forces entered Dheisheh, in the southern occupied West Bank, to search houses.



Ayyad is the third Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since the start of the year.



On Monday, two Palestinian men were shot dead in the northern city of Jenin, when clashes broke out as the army demolished the homes of two Palestinians accused of killing an Israeli soldier in September.



More than 150 Palestinians and 26 Israelis were killed last year across Israel and the West Bank, including Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, according to an AFP tally.



In December, the United Nations said 2022 was the deadliest year in the West Bank since its records began in 2005.