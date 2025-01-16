Thousands across Gaza celebrate ceasefire deal

As an ambulance squeezed through the crowd to reach the hospital, smiling men and women alike chanted "Allahu Akbar", or "God is greatest" in Arabic, and waved the Palestinian flag.



Young children, some looking confused by the commotion, gathered outside the hospital too, milling between adults and watching as they gave interviews to the waiting media.



A gaggle of young boys in the centre of the crowd led a popular pro-resistance chant as adults filmed the moment on their phones.



In Gaza City, 27-year-old Abdul Karim said: "I feel joy despite everything we've lost."



"I can't believe I will finally see my wife and two children again," he added. "They left for the south almost a year ago. I hope they allow the displaced to return quickly."