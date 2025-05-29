Palestinians in Gaza 'deserve more than survival,' says UN envoy

"Most of my patients were pre-teen children, their bodies shattered by explosions and torn by flying metal. Many died. Those who lived often awoke to find their entire families gone," he said.



"According to the War Child Alliance, nearly half of Gaza's children are suicidal," he said.



"They ask, why didn't I die with my sister, my mother, my father? Not out of extremism, but out of unbearable grief. I wonder if any member of this Council has ever met a five-year-old child who no longer wants to live."



The Israeli ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, blamed Hamas for the situation in Gaza.



"There is suffering in Gaza, but the blame is on the shoulders of Hamas ... so they will continue to be suffering until Hamas will understand that they will not stay in Gaza," he told reporters.