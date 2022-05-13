Palestinians honour slain journalist, reject joint probe

RAMALLAH: Thousands of Palestinians on Thursday (May 12) honoured Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh across the occupied West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem, a day after she was shot dead during an Israeli army raid.

Israel and the Palestinians have traded blame over the killing of Palestinian-American Abu Akleh, 51, a veteran of the Qatar-based network's Arabic service, during clashes in the Jenin refugee camp.

The United States, European Union and United Nations have backed calls for a full investigation into what Al Jazeera labelled a deliberate killing "in cold blood", but the Palestinian Authority (PA) has rejected holding a joint probe with Israel.

In a sign of Abu Akleh's stature among Palestinians, she received what was described as a full state memorial at the Ramallah compound of president Mahmud Abbas.

Thousands lined the route as her coffin, draped in the Palestinian flag, was driven through the West Bank city, where a street is to be renamed in her honour.

Many held flowers, wreaths and pictures of the slain journalist, who has been widely hailed for her bravery and professionalism through her coverage of the conflict.

'WOUND IN OUR HEARTS'

"This crime should not go unpunished," said Abbas, adding that the PA held Israel "completely responsible" for her death, and had "rejected" an Israeli proposal for a joint investigation.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had said Wednesday it was "likely" Abu Akleh was killed by stray Palestinian gunfire - but Defence Minister Benny Gantz later conceded that it could have been "the Palestinians who shot her" or fire from "our side".

On a visit to Tehran, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani blamed "Israeli occupation forces" for the "heinous crime".