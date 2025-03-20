At least 85 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza, health authorities say

GAZA: At least 85 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza on Thursday (Mar 20) after Israel resumed its bombing campaign and ground operations in the enclave, the enclave's health ministry said.

A day after launching a new ground campaign in central Gaza, the Israeli military said on Thursday it had begun conducting ground operations in the north of the enclave, along the coastal route in the area of Beit Lahia.

Palestinian militant group Hamas, which had not yet retaliated during the first 48 hours of the renewed Israeli assault, said its fighters fired rockets into Israel. The Israeli military said sirens sounded in the centre of the country after projectiles were launched from Gaza.

Palestinian medics said Israeli strikes targeted several houses in northern and southern areas of the Gaza Strip. Asked for comment, the Israeli military said it was looking into the reports.

The military has resumed its air assaults on Gaza since Tuesday and launched ground operations on Wednesday, effectively abandoning a ceasefire with Hamas that had held since January.