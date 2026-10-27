Palestinians protest against military demolitions in West Bank as Israelis vote

HEBRON, West Bank: Israeli troops fired a stun grenade on Tuesday (Oct 27) to disperse Palestinians who gathered to protest against an Israeli military operation that has displaced thousands of residents from a neighbourhood in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The unrest, which follows the deaths of two Israeli soldiers shot by Palestinian gunmen at a checkpoint last week, unfolded as Israelis were voting in an election in which the country's posture in the West Bank has been a major political issue.

Some Palestinian officials have accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of launching a crackdown in the West Bank to coincide with the vote, as a way to energise his right-wing supporters. The government says its operation is a response to the attack on its soldiers.

A group of Palestinian men, women and children gathered at Tuesday's protest. One elderly man held a placard that said: "No to collective punishment, no to closures, and no to displacement."

The military said it had fired a stun grenade to disperse them so that its operation could continue.