US will not let China disrupt Panama Canal: Pentagon chief

PANAMA CITY: The United States will not allow China to jeopardise the operations of the Panama Canal, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned during a visit to the Central American nation on Tuesday (Apr 8).

Hegseth is the second senior US official to visit Panama since President Donald Trump took office in January vowing to "take back" the US-built canal to counter what he sees as China's disproportionate influence over the waterway.

"Today, the Panama Canal faces ongoing threats," Hegseth said in a speech at a police station located at the entry to the shipping route.

"The United States of America will not allow communist China or any other country to threaten the canal's operation or integrity," he added.

The US built the more than century-old canal and handed it over to Panama in 1999.

A Hong Kong company called Panama Ports operates two ports at either end of the canal connecting the Atlantic and Pacific, through which 5 per cent of all global shipping passes.