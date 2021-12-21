Logo
Panama detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant
FILE PHOTO: Syringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed stock graph and words "Omicron SARS-CoV-2" in this illustration taken, November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

21 Dec 2021 04:03AM (Updated: 21 Dec 2021 04:03AM)
PANAMA CITY: Panama has detected its first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Central American country's health ministry said on Monday.

A 50-year-old who works in mining and recently traveled to South Africa was found to have contracted the coronavirus with the Omicron variant, said Luis Sucre, Panama's health minister.

Source: Reuters/ec

