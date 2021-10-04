Key findings of leaked Pandora Papers on offshore wealth

A group of news organisations has released the following main findings after reviewing what it describes as a massive leak of confidential financial records revealing assets held offshore by politicians and public officials worldwide.

The news reports have been published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and its media partners in the Pandora investigation, including The Washington Post, the BBC, The Guardian, Radio France and the Indian Express.

Reuters could not independently verify the allegations or documents detailed by the consortium and its partners.

JORDAN'S KING ABDULLAH

Jordan's King Abdullah amassed about US$100 million worth of property in the United States and the UK through secret companies. They were purchased between 2003 and 2017 via firms registered in tax havens and include properties in Malibu, southern California, and Washington and London.

DLA Piper, a London law office representing Abdullah, told the ICIJ that he had "not at any point misused public monies or made any use whatsoever of the proceeds of aid or assistance intended for public use".

CZECH PRIME MINISTER ANDREJ BABIS

The Pandora news reports said Babis moved US$22 million through offshore companies to buy an estate on the French Riviera in 2009 while keeping his ownership secret. The report did not say the transactions broke the law.

Babis, speaking on Sunday in a TV debate ahead of Oct 8-9 elections, denied wrongdoing and said "the money left a Czech bank, was taxed, it was my money, and returned to a Czech bank".

Babis, founder of the Agrofert farming, food, chemicals and media empire, entered politics in 2011 on an anti-corruption agenda.