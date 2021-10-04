Kremlin rebuffs 'unsubstantiated claims' in Pandora Papers

MOSCOW: Russia on Monday (Oct 4) dismissed leaked revelations in the Pandora Papers as "unsubstantiated claims" after an investigation by a global media consortium shone light on wealth amassed by Kremlin-linked individuals.

The investigation involving around 600 journalists from outlets including The Washington Post, the BBC and The Guardian is based on a leak of about 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies around the world.

The files were obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and published on Sunday.

President Vladimir Putin is not directly named but he is linked via associates to secret assets in Monaco, notably a waterfront home acquired by a Russian woman reported to have had a child with him.

"This is just a set of largely unsubstantiated claims," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of the leaks.

"We didn't see anything on hidden wealth within Putin's inner circle," Peskov said, adding it was not clear "how this information can be trusted".

The leaks reveal that the US$4 million Monaco property was purchased through an offshore company towards the end of 2003 for the woman - a native of Putin's hometown Saint Petersburg - who was previously reported to have had a relationship with him.

Russian investigative outlet Proekt reported in November last year that the woman, Svetlana Krivonogikh, had at one point worked as a cleaner, and was the mother of Putin's child.

The purchase of the property went ahead shortly after Krivonogikh reportedly gave birth, the leaks showed.

The media consortium said Krivonogikh had not responded to requests for comment.