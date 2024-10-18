Panel urges Secret Service shake-up after Trump assassination bid

Much of the report was devoted to identifying the specific security failures that allowed the assassination attempt at the Butler rally, many of which have already been publicly acknowledged by the Secret Service.



"July 13 represents a historic security failure by the Secret Service," the report said, and showed a "troubling lack of critical thinking" by Secret Service personnel involved in security planning and execution.



"Many of the Secret Service personnel involved in the events of July 13 appear to have done little in the way of self reflection in terms of identifying areas of missteps, omissions, or opportunities for improvement," it added.



The review panel said a new leadership team with "significant experience outside the Secret Service" was needed in the wake of the assassination attempt.



"The events of Butler suggest that there is an urgent need for fresh thinking informed by external experience and perspective," the report said.



It recommended that the Secret Service abandon its responsibility for investigating financial crimes and re-focus solely on its core mission of providing protection to high-profile current and former government officials.