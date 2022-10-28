New hope for Papua New Guinea’s economy but challenges stand in its way

Corruption has also hindered the country’s progress and development, pushing the government to establish an Independent Commission Against Corruption.

The anti-corruption watchdog’s acting chairman Thomas Elu said Papua New Guinea is regarded as one of the most corrupt countries in the world, with corruption infiltrating the community from the very top to bottom.

A NEW HOPE

Bougainville, an autonomous region east of the mainland, has an abundance of minerals such as copper and gold, and at one point, boasted one of the world’s biggest copper mines, the Panguna mine.

However, much of the profits went to the owners and the government, with little trickling down to the local community.

Political conflicts and disagreements about the unequal distribution of the revenue from the Panguna mine led to the region becoming the centre of the civil war, which claimed 20,000 lives and forced the closure of the mine. But there are now renewed hopes that it could open again.

Mr Robert Critchley, interim president of the Buka Business Association, said: “We have a great opportunity now to do things right, where the indigenous people of Bougainville can get better benefits from whatever’s extracted. But it has to be a proper plan, and has to be done for everyone.”

Today, Bougainville survives on government aid and an agrarian economy, including the cultivation of cocoa and coffee beans.