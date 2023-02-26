Hostages 'traumatised' but safe after week-long Papua New Guinea abduction

PORT MORESBY: Three hostages, including a New Zealand archaeologist, were freed in Papua New Guinea on Sunday (Feb 26) after a tense week of negotiations between police and armed kidnappers in the country's rugged highlands.

Professor Bryce Barker, alongside his two Papua New Guinean colleagues, were seen walking across the tarmac alongside police at Port Moresby's airport after officials announced their safe release.

"It has been a stressful week for all involved and to finally have the hostages back safely in the custody of our security personnel is very important for us as a country," Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said.

Barker - a professor at Australia's University of Southern Queensland - and the two women were taken hostage at gunpoint last Sunday in a remote and densely forested region near Mount Bosavi - about 570km northwest of Port Moresby.

Marape said all three appeared unharmed although "obviously traumatised" after the "random opportunist crime".

Earlier this week, the captors released another woman who was also part of the group of academics working in the area when they were kidnapped.