World

Parcels with animals' eyes sent to Ukrainian embassies
World

Parcels with animals' eyes sent to Ukrainian embassies

Parcels with animals' eyes sent to Ukrainian embassies

Police officers at the Ukrainian embassy where an explosion has occurred, on Nov 30, 2022, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo: AP/Carlos Luján /Europa Press/Abaca/Sipa USA)

02 Dec 2022 09:28PM (Updated: 02 Dec 2022 09:29PM)
KYIV: Ukrainian embassies and consulates in six European countries have received packages containing animals' eyes in recent days, a Ukrainian official said Friday (Dec 2).

Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that the “bloody parcels” were received by the Ukrainian embasses in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, as well as by consulates in Naples, Italy; Krakow, Poland and the Czech city of Brno. He said that “we are studying the meaning of this message”.

Nikolenko said they arrived after a package containing an explosive device that was sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid ignited upon opening on Wednesday and injured an employee. That was one of the multiple explosive parcels found in Spain this week.

In addition, the entrance to the residence of the Ukrainian ambassador to the Vatican was vandalized and the embassy in Kazakhstan was warned of a mine attack, though that was not confirmed, Nikolenko said.

All Ukrainian embassies and consulates have stepped up security measures. Nikolenko quoted Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as saying that “we have reason to believe that a well-planned campaign of terror and intimidation of Ukrainian embassies and consulates is taking place”.

Source: AP/cm

Ukraine

