Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Paris bans French 'freedom convoy' protests from the capital
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Paris bans French 'freedom convoy' protests from the capital

Paris bans French 'freedom convoy' protests from the capital

A French activist holds a Canadian flag before the start of their "Convoi de la liberte" (The Freedom Convoy), a vehicular convoy protest converging on Paris to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine and restrictions in Nice, France, February 9, 2022. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT

10 Feb 2022 04:25PM (Updated: 10 Feb 2022 04:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: French "freedom convoy" motorists protesting against COVID-19 restrictions will be blocked from entering Paris, the French capital's police authority said on Thursday (Feb 10).

Protesters set out from southern France on Wednesday in what they call a "freedom convoy" that will converge on Paris and Brussels to demand an end to COVID-19 restrictions, inspired by demonstrators who have gridlocked the Canadian capital Ottawa.

Departures are expected from more cities across France on Thursday.

The Paris prefecture said the protesters would be prohibited from entering the capital from Feb 11 to Feb 14, citing the risk of public disorder.

In Canada, horn-blaring demonstrations demanding an end to Canadian COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers are now spilling to key Canada-United States border crossings.

Copycat protests have also sprung up in Australia and New Zealand. Protesters waved the Canadian flag as France's "freedom convoy" got underway,

Motorists who violated the order not to protest within Paris risked two years in prison, a 4,500 euro fine and suspended driver's license, the prefecture cautioned.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/nh

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us