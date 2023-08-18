Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Paris bans pony rides for children following animal rights campaign
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Paris bans pony rides for children following animal rights campaign

Paris bans pony rides for children following animal rights campaign

A pony is pictured at Saint-Clement-des-Baleines on Jun 23, 2016. (Photo: AFP/PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU)

18 Aug 2023 06:28PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: Paris will ban pony rides for children in its public parks from 2025 following a campaign by animal rights activists who argue that the ponies are not well treated.

Pony rides have been a popular feature in Paris parks like Champ de Mars, Parc Monceau and Parc du Luxembourg for decades, mostly on the weekends and during school holidays.

Animal rights groups have campaigned for years to ban the rides, arguing that ponies have to work long days without ever having their bit removed, have no permanent access to fresh water and hay, and suffer hours in transport trucks into town.

"Ponies are not toys. Children learn nothing about them from these walks, no emotional link is created. It just turns ponies into entertainment objects," Paris Animaux Zoopolis (PAZ) activist Amandine Sansivens said.

A PAZ petition to ban the rides has gathered more than 8,400 signatures.

After introducing a charter for the well-being of ponies in 2021, city hall last month decided to phase out the ride operators' licences.

Stephane Michaud, director of AnimaPoney - which operated pony rides in several Paris parks but has now closed half of these - said his ponies work only about 150 days per year.

At his Rambouillet pony centre south of Paris, he said that from the nineties he had started bringing ponies from the countryside into Paris because at the time ponies were kept in stables in the city in less-than-optimal conditions.

"I have been working with ponies for 35 years, I know their needs. They have everything they need," he said.

Parisians taking their offspring on a pony ride had doubts about the ban.

"For the kids, it is a treat. They love the contact with the ponies," said Celine Papouin, whose daughter confidently sat astride a pony in Parc Monceau.

Meryem, 63, walking with two ponies on a leash, each carrying one grandchild, said if the rides are banned, city hall should explain its reasons.

"But then what else do we need to stop? Horseback riding, mounted police, breeding race horses?" she said.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

France animal

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.