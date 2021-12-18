Paris cancels New Year fireworks over Omicron fears

On Friday, Germany designated France and Denmark as high-risk zones, and said it would impose quarantine on unvaccinated travellers from its two neighbours, starting from Sunday.

In Ireland, bars and restaurants will have to close from 8pm from Sunday until Jan 30, prime minister Micheal Martin announced.

Denmark, which this week had the highest per capita new COVID-19 infection rate, said it would close cinemas, theatres and concert halls and restrict restaurant opening hours.

And Switzerland is also stepping up anti-coronavirus measures from Monday as the country battles an intense fifth wave of the virus, which has killed at least 5,335,968 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019.

INOCULATING CHILDREN

A number of countries are opening up their immunisation drives to younger children, even though the EU's health agency has warned that jabs alone will not be sufficient to stop the variant's rise.

In Portugal, where 88.9 per cent of the population is vaccinated, more than 60,000 children aged between five and 11 were set to receive their first jab of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.

And in France, Health Minister Olivier Veran said that jabs will start to be administered to children in the same age group from Wednesday.

"If all goes well, we will start vaccination of children on the afternoon of Dec 22 in specially adapted centres," he told France Inter radio.

Nevertheless, the EU health agency ECDC has said measures like mask-wearing, distance working and the prevention of crowds were essential to reduce the burden on healthcare systems in the time available, with vaccines alone taking too long.

The EU's medicines watchdog last month approved the lower-dosage Pfizer-BioNTech shot for five to 11-year-olds, an age group experiencing high coronavirus infection rates across the continent.

The United States was the first large country to take the plunge and has so far vaccinated more than five million children in the five-to-11 age bracket.

Denmark was one of the first European countries to open vaccination to all over-fives on Nov 26, though it is not compulsory.

Inside a converted commercial warehouse in a suburb of the Danish capital, seven-year-old William was one of a number of children waiting for their first COVID-19 jab.

"I'm not scared, I've already done it 100 times," he said, showing off to his younger brother.

Another youngster, Camelia, said she was more than happy to get the jab.

"Everybody is the family was vaccinated, I was the last one," she said. "I'm happy I did it because now, if I get corona, I won't feel anything."