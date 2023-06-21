At least 16 injured after blast occurs in central Paris

PARIS: At least 16 people have been injured - including seven who are in critical condition - after a blast occurred earlier on Wednesday (Jun 21) in Paris' fifth arrondissement, said the Paris police department.

A gas explosion started a blaze in buildings in the Latin Quarter of central Paris, officials and witnesses said.

A Paris police official added that the facade of one building had fallen onto the street as a result of the explosion and that many firefighters and members of the police force were attending to the scene.