World

At least 16 injured after blast occurs in central Paris
World

At least 16 injured after blast occurs in central Paris

At least 16 injured after blast occurs in central Paris

Smoke billows from the rubble of a building at Place Alphonse-Laveran in the 5th arrondissement of Paris, on Jun 21, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Abdulmonam Eassa)

21 Jun 2023 11:59PM (Updated: 22 Jun 2023 12:37AM)
PARIS: At least 16 people have been injured - including seven who are in critical condition - after a blast occurred earlier on Wednesday (Jun 21) in Paris' fifth arrondissement, said the Paris police department.

A gas explosion started a blaze in buildings in the Latin Quarter of central Paris, officials and witnesses said.

A Paris police official added that the facade of one building had fallen onto the street as a result of the explosion and that many firefighters and members of the police force were attending to the scene.

Smoke rises above rooftops following a gas explosion in the fifth arrondissement of Paris, France, on Jun 21, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq)
BFM TV showed fire services sealing off the hire and trying to hose down a building, and Parisians posted images on Twitter of a huge plume of smoke that was visible across much of the city.

Journalist Olivier Galzi told BFM TV that he had seen the facade of a nearby building "completely collapse."

Police urged people to avoid the area.

Smoke billows from a building party collapsed at Place Alphonse-Laveran in the 5th arrondissement of Paris, on Jun 21, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Abdulmonam Eassa)

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the fire was locted on Rue Saint-Jacques in the 5th arrondissement close to the Jardin du Luxembourg and the Sorbonne University.

"This is chaos," said Christopher Gaglione, who said he witnessed the scene. 

Smoke billows from the rubble of a building at Place Alphonse-Laveran in the 5th arrondissement of Paris, on Jun 21, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Abdulmonam Eassa)

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: Reuters/ec/rj

