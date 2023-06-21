At least 16 injured after blast occurs in central Paris

PARIS: At least 16 people have been injured - including seven who are in critical condition - after a blast occurred earlier on Wednesday (Jun 21) in Paris' fifth arrondissement, said the Paris police department.
A gas explosion started a blaze in buildings in the Latin Quarter of central Paris, officials and witnesses said.
A Paris police official added that the facade of one building had fallen onto the street as a result of the explosion and that many firefighters and members of the police force were attending to the scene.
Journalist Olivier Galzi told BFM TV that he had seen the facade of a nearby building "completely collapse."
Police urged people to avoid the area.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the fire was locted on Rue Saint-Jacques in the 5th arrondissement close to the Jardin du Luxembourg and the Sorbonne University.
"This is chaos," said Christopher Gaglione, who said he witnessed the scene.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.