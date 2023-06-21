At least 16 injured after blast rips through Paris' Latin Quarter, gas explosion suspected

PARIS: A blast ripped through a street in the busy Latin Quarter of central Paris on Wednesday (Jun 21), causing the facade of a design school popular with foreign students to collapse, blowing out windows and starting a huge blaze.

At least 16 people were injured, including seven who are in a critical condition, police said.

The Paris prosecutor's office said it was too early to say what caused the blast.

But the local deputy mayor, Edouard Civel, referred to a gas explosion in a Twitter post and witnesses told BFM TV there had been a strong smell of gas moments before the blast.