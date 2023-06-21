Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

At least 16 injured after blast rips through Paris' Latin Quarter, gas explosion suspected
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

At least 16 injured after blast rips through Paris' Latin Quarter, gas explosion suspected

At least 16 injured after blast rips through Paris' Latin Quarter, gas explosion suspected

Smoke billows from the rubble of a building at Place Alphonse-Laveran in the 5th arrondissement of Paris, on Jun 21, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Abdulmonam Eassa)

21 Jun 2023 11:59PM (Updated: 22 Jun 2023 01:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: A blast ripped through a street in the busy Latin Quarter of central Paris on Wednesday (Jun 21), causing the facade of a design school popular with foreign students to collapse, blowing out windows and starting a huge blaze.

At least 16 people were injured, including seven who are in a critical condition, police said.

The Paris prosecutor's office said it was too early to say what caused the blast.

But the local deputy mayor, Edouard Civel, referred to a gas explosion in a Twitter post and witnesses told BFM TV there had been a strong smell of gas moments before the blast.

Smoke rises above rooftops following a gas explosion in the fifth arrondissement of Paris, France, on Jun 21, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq)

Television images showed rubble from the Paris American Academy strewn across the Rue Saint-Jacques and smoke rising from at least two nearby buildings that were ablaze.

"I heard a huge explosion," local bar employee Khal Ilsey said. "And as I was leaving the restaurant, I saw flames at the end of Rue Saint-Jacques."

The blast occurred at 4.55pm local time, just as workers were heading home.

More than 200 firefighters were involved in the emergency response. TV images showed firefighters manning hoses and aiming jets of water at the blaze while a plume of thick black smoke billowed into the sky.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said later that the blaze had been brought under control.

Smoke billows from a building party collapsed at Place Alphonse-Laveran in the 5th arrondissement of Paris, on Jun 21, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Abdulmonam Eassa)

Rue Saint-Jacques in the 5th arrondissement of central Paris leads from the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral to the Sorbonne University and the Val de Grace military hospital and is a few blocks from the popular Jardin du Luxembourg.

The area is usually packed with tourists and foreign students in the early summer.

Smoke billows from the rubble of a building at Place Alphonse-Laveran in the 5th arrondissement of Paris, on Jun 21, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Abdulmonam Eassa)

"I was at home writing ... I thought it was a bomb," said art historian Monique Mosser, adding that many of the windows in her building had been blown out by the blast's shockwave.

"A neighbour knocked on the door and told me that the fire brigade were asking us to evacuate as quickly as possible. I grabbed my laptop, my phone. I didn't even think to take get my medication."

In 2019, a gas leak caused an explosion which killed 4 people and injured 66 in the 9th arrondissement. In April 2019, a fire broke out in the Notre-Dame Cathedral, destroying much of the roof and causing other damage before it was extinguished.

Source: Reuters/ec/rj

Related Topics

Paris France fire

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.