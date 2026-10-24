Gunman kills one, wounds five in town outside Paris

TRAPPES, France: A gunman firing from his car killed one person and wounded five - including a 12-year-old girl shot eight times - in the Paris suburbs Friday (Oct 23), with prosecutors investigating a potential "terrorist" act.



The man was "firing at random, wanting to cause a bloodbath" as he drove through the southwestern working-class towns of Trappes and neighbouring La Verriere, Trappes mayor Ali Rabeh said.



Most of the victims were from foreign backgrounds and prosecutors are investigating whether the acts targeted the "real or supposed race, ethnicity, nationality or religion" of the victims.



The 12-year-old girl shot eight times was "seriously wounded" but in a stable condition, the mayor of La Verriere, Nicolas Dainville, told AFP.



The alleged shooter - a 39-year-old man, according to a source familiar with the case - was arrested in nearby Coignieres.



Police found him in possession of a submachine gun and tear-gas grenades, according to a police source.



Prosecutors said they had opened an investigation for "murder in connection with a terrorist enterprise".



Rabeh said the man was firing sporadically from his car and that the person killed was "of African origin".



One of the wounded, "in critical condition, is of north African origin", he added.



It was "objectively a racist, probably Islamophobic attack," the mayor said, calling for national unity as the toll rose from an earlier count of four wounded.



Dainville said that two of the wounded in his town - cleaners attending a school Friday morning when the shooter got out of his car to open fire - were of African origin.



Laurent Nunez, France's interior minister, travelled to the two affected towns. He called the shooting "clearly a terrorist crime".