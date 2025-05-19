Paris airport chaos to enter second day after air traffic breakdown

ORLY, France: An air traffic control breakdown at Paris-Orly airport caused the cancellation and delay of hundreds of flights and the aviation authority said the chaos would extend into Monday (May 19).

The breakdown hit on Sunday and has affected thousands of passengers with some already sat in planes at the French capital's second biggest airport when flights were cancelled.

The control tower breakdown forced the cancellation of about 130 flights in and out of Orly Sunday, officials said.

It had not been resolved by late Sunday and the DGAC French civil aviation authority said it was "asking airlines to reduce their flight schedules by 15 percent" on Monday and warned that "delays are expected".

"The situation is improving but still requires traffic regulation," the DGAC said.

The authority blamed an air traffic control "malfunction". An airport source said there had been a "radar failure".