Police shoot and wound knife-wielding man at Montparnasse station; passer-by injured

PARIS: French police shot and wounded a knife-wielding man at Montparnasse train station on Friday (Nov 14), an incident that briefly sparked panic among commuters a day after France marked the 10th anniversary of the 2015 Paris attacks.

The Paris prosecutor's office said a 34-year-old man was shot in the leg after he waved a knife at officers who had been waiting for him as part of a domestic violence investigation. After being shot, the man stabbed himself in the throat before emergency services intervened.

A passer-by was also struck in the foot by one of the police gunshots, the prosecutor's office said.