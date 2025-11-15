Police shoot and wound knife-wielding man at Montparnasse station; passer-by injured

PARIS: French police shot and wounded a knife-wielding man at Montparnasse train station on Friday (Nov 14), an incident that briefly sparked panic among commuters a day after France marked the 10th anniversary of the 2015 Paris attacks.
The Paris prosecutor's office said a 34-year-old man was shot in the leg after he waved a knife at officers who had been waiting for him as part of a domestic violence investigation. After being shot, the man stabbed himself in the throat before emergency services intervened.
A passer-by was also struck in the foot by one of the police gunshots, the prosecutor's office said.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE PROBE
The man had received an 18-month suspended sentence in September for multiple alleged domestic violence offences. Officers from a southern Paris suburb had been expecting him at Montparnasse station as part of their probe.
A Reuters photographer at the scene said the gunfire triggered panic among travellers preparing for weekend journeys. One commuter said memories of the 2015 attacks immediately resurfaced as people ran for cover.
"The memory of the attacks on November 13 is still there. I thought to myself, here we go again. Suddenly I felt really stressed," said commuter Elvire Vaisse.