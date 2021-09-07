Armed robbers hit luxury jewellery boutique on Place Vendome in Paris

PARIS: Armed robbers targeted a luxury jewellery store near the Ritz Hotel on the opulent Place Vendome in Paris on Tuesday (Sep 7), police in the French capital said.

Two suspects were arrested as they fled, police said. Local media said a manhunt for several accomplices was underway.

Police cordoned off the street outside the recently revamped Bulgari store on the square in central Paris and numerous police could be seen going into the boutique shortly after the robbery.

Police declined to confirm Bulgari was the target of the robbery. A representative for Bulgari, which is owned by Bernard Arnault's LVMH, could not comment immediately.

Jewellery stores in Paris have suffered a spate of armed robberies in recent months. Crime and security are likely to feature heavily among voters' main concerns in the 2022 presidential election.

In July, a Chaumet jewellery store near the Champs-Elysees was hit with almost 2 million euros (US$2.4 million) worth of goods stolen, although the loot was later recovered and the suspects arrested.

That same month, robbers also struck a Dinh Van jewellery store in central Paris.