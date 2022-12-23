Three dead, several wounded after shooting in central Paris

PARIS: A shooter killed three people and wounded several others in a gun attack near a Kurdish cultural centre in Paris on Friday (Dec 23), the prosecutor's office said.

Multiple gunshots were fired in the Rue d'Enghien, a street lined with small shops and cafes in the capital's 10th arrondissement, sowing panic.

Armed police guarded a security cordon and several ambulances were at the scene, live television images showed.

"A gun attack has taken place. Thank you to the security forces for their swift action," tweeted deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire. "Thoughts for the victims and those who witnessed this drama."

An investigation into murder, manslaughter and aggravated violence has been opened, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

A 69-year-old man had been arrested and was in detention, and the incident was over, added the prosecutor's office.

Police did not indicate the motives of the alleged shooter.