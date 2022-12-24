What we know about the Paris shooter

PARIS: A 69-year-old man who opened fire at a Kurdish cultural centre and a hairdressing salon in central Paris on Friday (Dec 23) is a retired train driver with a history of racist violence and weapons offences, according to police and prosecutors.

Identified as "William M" by French media, the gunman is suspected of stabbing at least two migrants with a sword in a Paris camp last year, police and judicial sources told AFP.

The man is believed to have slashed several tents in the migrant camp at the Bercy park in eastern Paris on Dec 8, 2021.

In June 2016, he was convicted of armed violence by a court in the northeastern suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis, which he appealed.

A year later, he was given a suspended six-month prison sentence for illegally possessing firearms, judicial sources told AFP.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said the question of whether Friday's attack was motivated by racism "will obviously form part of our investigations".