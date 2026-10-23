Paris shop-owners and residents prepare for fresh protests

PARIS: In a Paris gun shop, business is booming ahead of fresh protests on Saturday, its owner told AFP, explaining that store owners fearing confrontations with looters were among his best customers.



Sales of legal weapons on his shelves have "gone up 10 times" since the street violence that gripped the capital last weekend, Yves Gollet said.



Shop-owners "are arming themselves because they're very afraid", he said, showing that he was sold out of flash-balls, a weapon that fires non-lethal rubber projectiles.



Some of them "found themselves trapped in their shops with the looters", he said.



Oct 17 riots in Paris and other cities in France saw some 3,000 shops attacked, many of them looted, with the sector's trade body estimating costs running into hundreds of millions of euros.



The violence - the worst France has seen in years - occurred on the margins of nationwide demonstrations rallying more than half a million people against the high cost of living.



With new demonstrations called for Saturday, merchants have been busily covering shop windows with wooden barriers, hoping they can withstand another assault.



Such activity was especially prevalent along Boulevard Magenta, a shop-lined main road in the centre-east of Paris ransacked by masked mobs last weekend.



On sidewalks in parts of Paris, shattered glass from smashed windows and empty saline eyedrop containers, used to treat tear-gas irritation, still lay around.



In another Paris gun shop, a customer, who did not wish to be identified, said he had bought pepper spray, "in case looters come into the store" he owns, which sells eyeglasses.