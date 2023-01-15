Paris station stabbings: Probe opened for attempted murders

PARIS: The Paris prosecutor's office opened a judicial investigation Sunday (Jan 15) into “attempted murders" after seven people were injured with a sharp metallic hook at a crowded Paris train station on Wednesday.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement that her office asked for the man suspected in the attack to be detained pending further investigation. He was shot and wounded by police during the attack at the Gare du Nord train station, authorities have said.

Although six victims, including a police officer, were immediately located, a seventh injured person, a 53-year-old man who left the scene, has since been found, according to the prosecutor's statement.

Beccuau said the identity of the assailant remained to be formally established.