Paris summit rejects Russia sanctions relief, mulls Ukraine force

"REASSURANCE FORCE"

There appeared to be consensus around the table at the Elysee Palace that sanctions imposed against Russia should not be weakened, and rather intensified, until there is peace.



"There was complete clarity that now is not the time for the lifting of sanctions, quite the contrary - what we discussed is how we can increase sanctions to support the US initiative to bring Russia to the table," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said alongside Zelensky.



In a separate briefing, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said lifting sanctions would be a "grave mistake" and "makes no sense" without a truce.



Zelensky criticised "very dangerous signals" on that possibility, pointing especially to Saudi Arabia.



As well as boosting Ukraine's own armed forces, a key pillar of ensuring security and preventing further Russian invasions could be to deploy European troops to Ukraine, although until now it has been far from clear how this could happen.



Macron said after the summit that France and Britain were leading efforts to send a "reassurance force" to Ukraine after any end to the fighting.



"It does not have unanimity today, but we do not need unanimity to do this," he added, saying a Franco-British delegation would head to Ukraine in the coming days for talks.