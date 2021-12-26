Parts of California get a White Christmas after snowfall

LOS ANGELES: Parts of California are getting a White Christmas after all, with snowfall pounding mountains across the state.

Other areas of California, however, saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to drench the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period.

A 113km stretch of interstate over the top of the Sierra Nevada was closed Saturday when a storm that dropped nearly 60cm of snow on some ski resorts around Lake Tahoe overnight got a second wind.

Interstate 80 connecting Reno, Nevada, to Sacramento, California, over the Sierra was closed in both directions due to poor visibility from the Nevada-California state line to Colfax, California.

“The worst part of the storm is here so expect long delays,” the California Highway Patrol in Truckee tweeted Saturday afternoon.

Friday night into Saturday, 50cm of snow fell at Homewood on Tahoe’s west shore. About 30cm was reported at Northstar near Truckee, California and 25cm at the Mount Rose ski resort on the southwest edge of Reno.

At Donner Pass in the Sierra, which is along the closed interstate, officials with the University of California, Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Laboratory wondered on Twitter if the recent snowfall could break the snowiest December record of 4.6m set in 1970.

There has been at least 3m recorded so far this month, according to The Mercury News, with more expected over the next 72 hours.