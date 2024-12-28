Passenger on crashed plane says there was at least one loud bang before it went down

BAKU: A passenger on the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed in Kazakhstan told Reuters that there was at least one loud bang as it approached its original destination of Grozny in southern Russia.

Flight J2-8243 crashed on Wednesday (Dec 25) in a ball of fire near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan after diverting from an area of southern Russia where Moscow has repeatedly used air defence systems against Ukrainian drones.

"I thought the plane was going to fall apart," Subhonkul Rakhimov, one of the passengers, told Reuters from the hospital, adding that he had begun to recite prayers and prepare for the end after hearing the bang.

At least 38 people were killed while 29 people survived.

Russia has said it's important to wait for the official investigation to finish its work to understand what happened.