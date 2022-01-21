Logo
US airliner turns back mid-flight due to passenger defying COVID-19 mask rule
An American Airlines plane lands at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, Nov 23, 2021. (File photo: AFP/Drew Angerer, Getty Images)

21 Jan 2022 10:53AM (Updated: 21 Jan 2022 11:00AM)
WASHINGTON: An American Airlines jetliner headed from Miami to London turned around in mid-flight on Thursday (Jan 20) because a passenger refused to wear a COVID-19 mask, the airline said.

"American Airlines flight 38 with service from Miami to London returned to MIA due to a disruptive customer refusing to comply with the federal mask requirement," the airline said.

Police were waiting when the Boeing 777 carrying 129 passengers and a crew of 14 landed back in Miami.

When the plane landed police escorted that passenger off the plane without incident, a police official told CNN.

American Airlines said that pending further investigation this passenger has been placed on a list of people barred from flying with the airline.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in January 2021 it would observe a zero tolerance policy toward people who reject federal rules mandating mask-wearing on US domestic flights.

This came as flight attendants reported a high number of incidents of verbal and physical abuse from travelers who refuse to wear a mask.

Source: AFP/fh

