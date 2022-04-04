Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Patriarch urges soldiers to defend 'peace-loving' Russia amid Ukraine campaign
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Patriarch urges soldiers to defend 'peace-loving' Russia amid Ukraine campaign

Patriarch urges soldiers to defend 'peace-loving' Russia amid Ukraine campaign
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia conducts the Orthodox Christmas service at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow, Russia, on Jan 6, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)
Patriarch urges soldiers to defend 'peace-loving' Russia amid Ukraine campaign
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia visit the newly constructed Resurrection of Christ Cathedral, the main Orthodox Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces, near Moscow, Russia, on Jun 22, 2020. (Photo: Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS)
Patriarch urges soldiers to defend 'peace-loving' Russia amid Ukraine campaign
Russian President Vladimir Putin presents flowers during a ceremony to award the Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First-Called to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia in Moscow, Russia, on Nov 20, 2021. (Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS)
04 Apr 2022 01:42AM (Updated: 04 Apr 2022 01:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church held a service for Russian soldiers on Sunday in which he called on them to defend their country "as only Russians can" as Moscow continues its military campaign in Ukraine.

At the lavishly decorated Main Cathedral of the Armed Forces opened two years ago in Kubinka outside Moscow, Patriarch Kirill told a group of servicemen and servicewomen that Russia was a "peace-loving" country that had suffered greatly from war.

"We absolutely do not strive for war or to do anything that could harm others," said the patriarch, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.

"But we have been raised throughout our history to love our fatherland. And we will be ready to protect it, as only Russians can defend their country."

Kirill, 75, has previously made statements defending Moscow's actions in Ukraine and sees the war as a bulwark against a Western liberal culture that he considers decadent, particularly over the acceptance of homosexuality.

His support for the military intervention, in which thousands of soldiers and Ukrainian civilians have been killed, has angered some within the Orthodox church at home as well as in churches abroad linked to the Moscow Patriarchate.

At his sermon on Sunday, Patriarch Kirill said he also felt concern for the people affected by the armed conflict.

"All these are people of Holy Russia," he said. "They are our brothers and sisters".

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its neighbour's military and root out what it called dangerous nationalists. It depicts Ukraine as a potential bridgehead for the Western NATO alliance and a direct threat to Russia.

Ukraine and the Western countries supporting it reject that as a baseless pretext for a war of aggression. Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions in an effort to force Russia to withdraw its forces.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us