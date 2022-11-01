Paul Pelosi attack suspect sought to take speaker hostage, prosecutors say

Paul Pelosi, who was initially left unconscious from the attack, later told police that he was asleep when a stranger, armed with a hammer, crept into his bedroom and awakened him, demanding to speak with his spouse, the complaint states.

According to Paul Pelosi's account in the affidavit, he told the intruder that his wife would be away for several days and the intruder responded that he would stay and wait for her. Pelosi's husband recounted that he managed to slip away to the bathroom to place the 911 call, the affidavit said.

The suspect told police in an interview following his arrest that he planned to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage for questioning, and that if she told the "truth" he would let her go but if she "lied" he would break her kneecaps, according to the FBI affidavit.

He told police he did not flee the Pelosi home after Paul Pelosi's 911 call because, according to the affidavit, "much like the American founding fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny without the option to surrender".

Authorities said police officers arriving at the Pelosi home saw DePape and Pelosi struggling over a hammer. As the officers shouted at both men to drop the tool, DePape yanked the hammer away and struck Pelosi before the officers subdued DePape and took him into custody.

DePape was charged in federal court with one count of assault on a family member of a US official and one count of attempted kidnapping of a US official. Prosecutors alleged the offenses stemmed from the suspect's intent to retaliate against the House speaker for her "performance of official duties".

The federal charges carry a combined maximum sentence of 50 years in prison, the Justice Department said in a statement announcing the charges. The state charges are punishable by a prison sentence of 13 years to life, Jenkins said.

Online messages recently posted to several websites by an internet user named "daviddepape" expressed bigoted sentiments against minorities, Jews, women and transgender people while embracing the cult-like, right-wing conspiracy theory QAnon.

Older online messages promoted quartz crystals and hemp bracelets. Reuters could not confirm the posts were created by the suspect charged on Monday.

Experts on extremist ideology have said Friday's attack appeared to be an example of a growing trend they call "stochastic terrorism", in which sometimes-unstable individuals are inspired to violence by hate speech and scenarios they see online and hear echoed by public figures.