Pay higher taxes or face nationalisation, Peru PM warns gas sector
Peru's Prime Minister Guido Bellido speaks during an interview with Reuters in Lima, Peru, on Aug 7, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Angela Ponce)

27 Sep 2021 04:41AM (Updated: 27 Sep 2021 04:41AM)
LIMA : Peruvian Prime Minister Guido Bellido on Sunday (Sep 26) said that companies which exploit natural gas in Peru will need to agree to pay higher taxes or else face nationalisations, a sharp warning to the sector from the new leftist government.

Bellido told Reuters in August that the government was planning to participate more deeply in the main industries, including natural gas and new hydroelectric projects, and would look to create new state companies.

The Andean country, the world's No 2 copper producer, has a major gas operation run by the Camisea consortium, led by Argentina's Pluspetrol, with smaller stakes held by South Korea's SK Group, Hunt Oil and Repsol.

"We summon the Camisea gas operating and trading company to renegotiate the distribution of profits in favor of the State," Bellido wrote on Twitter.

"Otherwise, we will opt for the recovery or nationalisation of our field."

Investors are closely watching the administration of President Pedro Castillo, an outsider former teacher who took office in July after a shock election win, with a focus on his government's mining policy and taxation levels.

The natural gas from Camisea is liquefied by a separate consortium, called Peru LNG, which includes Royal Dutch Shell, Japan's Marubeni, SK Group and Hunt Oil.

Source: Reuters/ec

