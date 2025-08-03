Peace offering? Trump's Nobel Prize obsession

WASHINGTON: A craving for international prestige, a decade-long rivalry with former US president Barack Obama and perhaps a dash of provocation: A mercurial melange of factors is at play in Donald Trump's obsession with the Nobel Peace Prize.

"It's well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Jul 31, prompting reactions of disbelief and sarcasm from the Republican leader's opponents.

Since his Jan 20 return to power, the US president "has brokered, on average, one peace deal or ceasefire per month", Leavitt said, citing as examples his mediations between India and Pakistan; Cambodia and Thailand; Egypt and Ethiopia; Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC); Serbia and Kosovo; and others.

His leading spokeswoman also mentioned Iran, where Trump ordered US strikes against Tehran's nuclear facilities, as evidence of decisions Leavitt claims have contributed to world peace.

She made no mention of the conflict in Ukraine, which Trump pledged multiple times to end on "day one" of his term, or the war in Gaza, which rumbles on and for which the US supplies Israel with weapons.