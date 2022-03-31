Peace talks on Ukraine: Russia's red lines unchanged

LONDON: Russia and Ukraine are talking about a peace deal while their soldiers kill each other, but there has been no breakthrough and they remain far apart on the question of territory.

President Vladimir Putin says the "special military operation" in Ukraine is necessary because the United States was using Ukraine to threaten Russia and Moscow had to defend against the persecution of Russian-speaking people by Ukraine.

Ukraine says it is fighting against an imperial-style land grab and that Putin's claims of genocide are nonsense.

WHAT ARE THE MAIN ISSUES?

1) Territory: This is the toughest part of the talks. Neither side has compromised or shown any sign of an intention to. One option being discussed is to simply to try to park the issue - in other words, agreed ambiguity for years to come.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and on Feb 21 recognised two Russian-backed rebel regions of east Ukraine as independent states.

Since their invasion, Russian forces have taken control of a swathe of territory across Ukraine's southern flank north of Crimea, territory around the rebel regions and territory to the east and west of Kyiv.

Russia has at least another 170,000 square km of territory - an area about the size of Tunisia or the US state of North Dakota - under its control.

Ukraine has said it will never recognise Russia's control over Crimea, the independence of the Russian-backed rebel regions or the vast additional territory taken by Russia.

Kyiv has repeatedly demanded the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory - including Crimea. Ukrainian officials say they will not accept annexation of territory or recognise the Russian-backed rebel regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Recognition of what amounts to effective Russian sovereignty over up to a third of its territory would be difficult for any Ukrainian leader.