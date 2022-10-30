Pelosi 'heartbroken and traumatised' over attack on husband

WASHINGTON: Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said on Saturday (Oct 29) she and her family were "heartbroken and traumatised" by the violent attack on her husband at their California home.

An intruder had broken into the couple's house in San Francisco early on Friday morning and attacked the speaker's husband Paul Pelosi with a hammer, fracturing his skull.

"Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatised by the life-threatening attack on our Pop," Pelosi said of the incident in a letter posted to Twitter on Saturday evening.

"We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving," she said, in her first comment about the attack.

Paul Pelosi, 82 - who underwent surgery and is recovering in hospital - was at home alone, as his wife was working in Washington.

"His condition continues to improve," Pelosi said in the letter.

San Francisco police said officers found the assailant at the couple's home just before 2.30 am local time, where he and Paul Pelosi were scuffling over a hammer.

"The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it," San Francisco police chief Bill Scott told reporters, saying later that Paul Pelosi was hit at least once.