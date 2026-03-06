Pentagon informs Anthropic it is a supply chain risk

The Pentagon has slapped a formal supply-chain risk designation on artificial intelligence lab Anthropic, its CEO said on Thursday (Mar 5).
"Yesterday, Anthropic received a letter from the Department of War confirming that we have been designated as a supply chain risk to America's national security," Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said.
"We do not believe this action is legally sound, and we see no choice but to challenge it in court," he said.
The risk designation follows a months-long dispute over the company's insistence on safeguards that the United States Defense Department said went too far.
The "supply-chain risk" label, effective immediately, bars government contractors from using Anthropic's technology in their work for the US military. The full extent of the designation was not immediately clear.
The action comes as the department is relying on Anthropic's technology, called Claude, to provide support for military operations, including in Iran, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The Defense Department, which the Trump administration calls the Department of War, did not immediately return requests for comment.
The action represented an extraordinary rebuke by the US against an American tech company that was earlier than its rivals to work with the Pentagon.
Claude is likely being used to analyse intelligence and assist with operational planning.
Palantir's Maven Smart Systems – a software platform that supplies militaries with intelligence analysis and weapons targeting – uses multiple prompts and workflows that were built using Anthropic's Claude code, Reuters earlier reported.
Anthropic was the most aggressive of its rivals in courting US national-security officials.
But the company and the Pentagon have been at odds for months over how the military can use its technology on the battlefield.
This conflict erupted into public view earlier this year.
Anthropic has refused to back down on bans for its Claude AI to power autonomous weapons and mass US surveillance.
The Pentagon has pushed back, saying it should be able to use this technology as needed, so long as they comply with US law.
The "supply-chain risk" label now gives Anthropic a status that Washington, until now, typically used for foreign adversaries.
Similar US action was taken to remove Chinese tech giant Huawei from the Pentagon's supply chains.