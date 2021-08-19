Pentagon chief says US troops currently unable to help people reach Kabul airport

WASHINGTON: US troops do not currently have the capability to help people reach Kabul airport to be evacuated from Afghanistan because they are focused on securing the airfield, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday (Aug 18).

President Joe Biden, in an interview with ABC News, defended his handling of the crisis, saying there had been no way to conduct the US withdrawal "without chaos ensuing".

He also said the Taliban is cooperating for now in helping get Americans out of the country but "we're having some more difficulty" in evacuating US-aligned Afghan citizens.

The speed with which Taliban forces retook Afghanistan, as US and other foreign forces withdrew after a 20-year war, has led to chaotic scenes at the airport with diplomats, foreign citizens and Afghans trying to flee but they are being impeded by crowds and Taliban checkpoints.

"We're going to do everything we can to continue to try and de-conflict and create passageways for them to get to the airfield. I don't have the capability to go out and extend operations currently into Kabul," Austin told reporters at the Pentagon.

A top US diplomat separately said on Wednesday the United States expects the Taliban to allow Afghans who wish to leave Afghanistan to depart safely.

Austin said the United States was not satisfied with how many people were being evacuated."It's obvious we're not close to where we want to be in terms of getting the numbers through," he said.