Pentagon chief backs Trump on success of Iran strikes

WASHINGTON: US defence secretary Pete Hegseth insisted on Thursday (Jun 26) that American strikes on Iranian nuclear sites were a success, backing President Donald Trump and berating the media for questioning the results of the operation.

American B-2 bombers hit two Iranian nuclear sites with massive GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs last weekend, while a guided missile submarine struck a third site with Tomahawk cruise missiles.

"President Trump created the conditions to end the war, decimating - choose your word - obliterating, destroying Iran's nuclear capabilities," Hegseth told journalists at the Pentagon, referring to a 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran.

Trump has called the strikes a "spectacular military success" and repeatedly said they "obliterated" the nuclear sites.

On Thursday, he insisted that Iran did not manage to move nuclear materials - including enriched uranium - ahead of the US military action.

"Nothing was taken out of facility. Would take too long, too dangerous, and very heavy and hard to move!" Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

This was echoed by Hegseth. "I'm not aware of any intelligence that I've reviewed that says things were not where they were supposed to be, moved or otherwise," he said.

However, US media revealed a preliminary American intelligence assessment earlier this week that said the strikes only set back Iran's nuclear program by months - coverage sharply criticised by Hegseth.

"Whether it's fake news CNN, MSNBC or the New York Times, there's been fawning coverage of a preliminary assessment."

The document was "leaked because someone had an agenda to try to muddy the waters and make it look like this historic strike wasn't successful", Hegseth said.

Trump has also lashed out at coverage of the intelligence report, calling for journalists to lose their jobs.